Ashton Kutcher will always have love for his former stepkids. The actor and entrepreneur reflected on his eight-year marriage to Demi Moore, revealing on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast that helping "raise" her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis during a crucial time in their lives created a special bond he still feels today. "I loved them and I'm never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing," he said.

