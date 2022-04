Also available on the nbc app

Ashton Kutcher had one steamy wakeup call! During a virtual appearance on "Today," Mila Kunis confessed that just hours before the interview she accidentally woke up her husband while watching "Bridgerton." Sharing, "He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused about what was happening."

