Mila Kunis is not the most social media savvy celebrity, and husband Ashton Kutcher loves teasing her for it! The couple revealed Mila's lack of online know-how in a joint interview for Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," when Ashton dropped a pretty adorable example of Mila's confusion. The actor, of course, is very active on all platforms, but Mila's doing just fine without any! Though the pair may not have matching outlooks on technology, they're clearly a great match overall and somehow seem even more in love in quarantine.

