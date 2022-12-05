Ashton Kutcher is getting honest about his and his family's health scares in an emotional new interview. On the premiere episode of "The Checkup With Dr. David Agus," the 44-year-old sits down for the first time with his twin Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has received a heart transplant. Ashton recalls a scary moment when his brother was in the hospital. "He flatlines in the room … they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like what the hell is going [on]?" he said.

