Ashton Kutcher Tears Up While Sharing His Twin Brother's Near-Death Experience

CLIP12/05/22

Ashton Kutcher is getting honest about his and his family's health scares in an emotional new interview. On the premiere episode of "The Checkup With Dr. David Agus," the 44-year-old sits down for the first time with his twin Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has received a heart transplant. Ashton recalls a scary moment when his brother was in the hospital. "He flatlines in the room … they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like what the hell is going [on]?" he said.

