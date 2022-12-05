Katharine McPhee Has 'Strong Mom Guilt' Over Missing Son Rennie Seeing Santa
CLIP 12/06/22
Main Content
Ashton Kutcher is getting honest about his and his family's health scares in an emotional new interview. On the premiere episode of "The Checkup With Dr. David Agus," the 44-year-old sits down for the first time with his twin Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has received a heart transplant. Ashton recalls a scary moment when his brother was in the hospital. "He flatlines in the room … they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like what the hell is going [on]?" he said.