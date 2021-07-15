Also available on the nbc app

Mila Kunis wants her husband, Ashton Kutcher, to stay on the ground. The 43-year-old actor revealed to Cheddar News this week that his wife convinced him to sell his Virgin Galactic ticket to space. “When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Ashton said. But the “That 70’s Show” actor isn’t staying on Earth forever, adding that at some point he will be “going to space.”

Appearing: