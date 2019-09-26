Ashton Kutcher Reveals How He Inspired Diddy To Run A Marathon In 'Hot Ones' Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

One run with Ashton Kutcher got Diddy to run a marathon! In an exclusive sneak peek at "The Ranch" actor's spicy upcoming episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones," he recalls the time he hilariously outpaced his musical pal on a jog around New York City, which was documented by paparazzi. "[Diddy] was so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run [that] that year, he decided to run the New York [City] Marathon," Ashton revealed. "He just started immediately training for the New York [City] Marathon – He just can't lose!" Ashton's "Hot Ones" episode will debut on YouTube on Sept. 26.

Appearing: