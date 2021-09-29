Also available on the nbc app

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are stepping out for an important cause. The couple was all smiles during a rare red carpet date night on Wednesday, attending the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute, a new cancer research and transformative medicine center at USC. Ashton and Mila posed for photos as a duo and in group shots with LA mayor Eric Garcetti, Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft and the institute's founding director and CEO, Dr. David Agus.

