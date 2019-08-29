Ashton Kutcher Makes Mila Kunis Impersonate 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star and She Nails It

Also available on the NBC app

Mila Kunis just revealed a whole new level to her comedic talent. The actress shared a spot-on impression of "Bachelor in Paradise" star John Paul Jones, thanks to a little coaxing from husband Ashton Kutcher. Though it took Mila a few moments to compose herself during a fit of giggles, fans loved her delivery of JPJ's now-iconic line, "Don't insult my intelligence, Derek!" Bachelor Nation weighed in with approval too, including Derek Peth himself!

