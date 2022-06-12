Ashton Kutcher got a mini-"Punk'd" reunion on his newest film! The "Vengeance" star tells Access Hollywood at the Tribeca Festival about teaming back up with B.J. Novak 20 years after Ashton's MTV classic "Punk'd." With B.J. serving as writer, director and co-star on "Vengeance," Ashton talked about how fun it was to have their roles reversed this time around! And, the activist explains how he connected to the larger message of the movie.

