Main Content

Ashton Kutcher Loved Having A Mini 'Punk'd' Reunion With B.J. Novak On 'Vengeance' 20 Years Later

CLIP06/12/22

Ashton Kutcher got a mini-"Punk'd" reunion on his newest film! The "Vengeance" star tells Access Hollywood at the Tribeca Festival about teaming back up with B.J. Novak 20 years after Ashton's MTV classic "Punk'd." With B.J. serving as writer, director and co-star on "Vengeance," Ashton talked about how fun it was to have their roles reversed this time around! And, the activist explains how he connected to the larger message of the movie.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: ashton kutcher, B.J. Novak, vengeance movie, tribeca festival, Punk'd, Ashton Kutcher PUNK'D, movies
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.