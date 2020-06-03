Also available on the nbc app

Ashton Kutcher fought back tears as he took to Instagram to give his followers an emotional explanation on how the "All Lives Matter" phrasing undermines the importance of the "Black Lives Matter" movement. "So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing 'All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people…black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter," he tearfully said.

