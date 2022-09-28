Main Content

Ashton Kutcher First Told Mila Kunis That He Loved Her While Drunk

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the first time he said those three heartfelt words to his wife, Mila Kunis. "The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,' I might have had a little too much tequila," he told Kenny Chesney during a new interview for his "Our Future Selves" series. "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'you and tequila make me crazy,' And I told her I love her," he admitted.

