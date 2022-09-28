Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the first time he said those three heartfelt words to his wife, Mila Kunis. "The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,' I might have had a little too much tequila," he told Kenny Chesney during a new interview for his "Our Future Selves" series. "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'you and tequila make me crazy,' And I told her I love her," he admitted.

