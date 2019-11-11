Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Kids Won't Inherit Their Fortune And Here's Why

Also available on the NBC app

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want their children to know the value of hard-earned success. The actor opened up on pal Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed that he and his wife have other plans for how to pass along their wealth. "I'm not setting up a trust fund for them," Ashton declared of daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 2. "We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things." The 41-year-old explained that his and Mila's kids are living "a really privileged life" and he's hoping they'll use their built-in advantages to "be really resourceful" in their own endeavors.

