Also available on the NBC app

Take them out to the ballgame! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a kids-free date night over Emmys weekend, stepping out to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies. The couple dressed casually in tees and baseball caps while cheering on their home team, and also smiled for a photo with tennis legend Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss. The sports outing comes amid bombshell claims from Demi Moore's upcoming memoir "Inside Out," in which she reportedly recalls Ashton's alleged infidelity during their marriage.

Appearing: