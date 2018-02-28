Ashley Wagner On Watching The Olympics From The Stands: 'I Felt My Heart Rip From My Chest'

Also available on the NBC app

Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner joins Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover to share her experience traveling to Pyeongchang as a Team USA first alternate after she failed to clinch a spot on the team this year. Plus, she dishes on her time at the 2018 Winter Games as Access' exclusive vlogger and gave her thoughts on Adam Rippon becoming a breakout sensation at the 2018 Winter Olympics!

