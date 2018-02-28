Access Hollywood
Ashley Wagner On Watching The Olympics From The Stands: 'I Felt My Heart Rip From My Chest'

Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner joins Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover to share her experience traveling to Pyeongchang as a Team USA first alternate after she failed to clinch a spot on the team this year. Plus, she dishes on her time at the 2018 Winter Games as Access' exclusive vlogger and gave her thoughts on Adam Rippon becoming a breakout sensation at the 2018 Winter Olympics!

