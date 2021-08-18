Main Content

It's Austin Butler's birthday and Ashley Tisdale is sending him a heartfelt tribute! The 36-year-old "High School Musical" alum wished her longtime friend a happy birthday on Tuesday with a sweet message on Instagram, that had some fans doing a double take. "Wow Austin Butler I can't believe (your'e) 30!!! Welcome to the club buddy! You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship!" she captioned her post in part. Fans might know Austin from his brief time on Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101," or "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," but "HSM" stans know he is Vanessa Hudgens ex-boyfriend. What some fans may forget is that Austin and Ashley became friends in 2006, years before he started dating Vanessa.

