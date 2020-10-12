Also available on the nbc app

Mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale is bumpin' right along! The "High School Musical" alum showed off her growing baby belly in a black-and-white Instagram selfie on Monday, telling fans that she's now four months along with her first child. Ashley's followers and famous friends have loved seeing pregnancy updates on her social media since she and husband Christopher French revealed their happy news in September, and many chimed in on her latest post to share hopes for a gender reveal.

