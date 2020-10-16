Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale just revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl. The “High School Musical” alum took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, sharing snaps with her husband Christopher French as they cut into a pink cake. “This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER!” she wrote.

