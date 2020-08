Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Tisdale dished with Access Hollywood via Zoom about reprising her role as Candace in “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe.” The actress talked about the relevance of the characters during quarantine, and gushed over realizing the animated comedy has famous fans like Kendall Jenner. “Phineas And Ferb The Movie” premieres Friday, August 28 on Disney Plus.

