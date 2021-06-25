Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale is a new mom and loving every minute of it! The “High School Musical” star told Access Hollywood that baby Jupiter Iris has already met her co-star turned best friend, Vanessa Hudgens. “It was so cool and she just like fell in love with Vanessa, I think she just knew how important she was to me because she like reached out her arms to her and Vanessa was teary eyed,” she said. Ashley said Jupiter, who is 3-month-old, has been hitting new milestones. The new mom has been candid about her breastfeeding journey and opened up about how formula feeding has helped her family flourish. “It’s just funny that we have this whole stigma around breastfeeding, that that is the only way and it’s not true,” she said. Ashley is now partnering with Enfamil, to explain the benefits of formula feeding.

Appearing: