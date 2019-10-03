Ashley Tisdale Reveals Her Surprising Dream Job Outside Of Acting

Also available on the NBC app

"Ashley's Second Act"? When Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles stopped by the set of "Carol's Second Act" for a live chat with stars Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan and Ashley Tisdale, Ashley revealed what "second act" career she'd pursue if she ever gave up acting. Plus, Patricia reveals her own backup plan – which is inspired by all the murder-related TV shows she watches! "Carol's Second Act" airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

