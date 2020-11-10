Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale is getting candid about her mental health. The "High School Musical" alum opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety during a recent appearance on Dr. Deepika Chopra's podcast "Looking Up." The 35-year-old recalled a time in her life that she was experiencing "debilitating" depression and anxiety. "It got to a point where I was like, something has to change, I can’t live my life this way," she said.

Appearing: