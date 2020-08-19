Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale is showing her vulnerable side. The singer and actress detailed her decision to have her breast implants removed while chatting with Access Daily's Kit Hoover, saying, "I just wanted that toxicity out of my body, and maybe in my 20s, unfortunately, I felt like I needed that. But I am on the road of living a non-toxic life." The "High School Musical" star also dished on her new health and wellness website, Frenshe, and the upcoming release of "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," which hits Disney+ on August 28.

