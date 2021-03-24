Main Content

Ashley Tisdale Named Her Daughter Jupiter Before She Got Pregnant

Ashley Tisdale is officially a new mama! The "High School Musical" alum and her hubby Christopher French welcomed their first kiddo together, daughter Jupiter Iris French, on March 23. The actress announced the exciting baby news by posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her finger on Instagram. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," she captioned the snapshot.

