Ashley Tisdale can't wait for her little girl to arrive! "The Masked Dancer" panelist, who is seven months pregnant with her and husband Christopher French’s first child, told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that she and her man got a head start on picking out baby names. "She was named before she even came. We thought of the name last year, actually," she revealed. Ashley also revealed her strongest pregnancy cravings and reflected on what it was like to dress her growing bump for "The Masked Dancer." Plus, the Frenshe founder gushed over the excitement of getting to judge a reality competition for the first time! "The Masked Dancer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

