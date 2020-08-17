Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale is "finally" fully herself" and feeling all of that "self-love" after getting her breast implants removed. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she went under the knife to have her breast implants taken out after she "began struggling with minor health issues." "This journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Appearing: