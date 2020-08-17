Main Content

Ashley Tisdale Gets Honest About Having Breast Implants Removed

CLIP08/17/20
Ashley Tisdale is "finally" fully herself" and feeling all of that "self-love" after getting her breast implants removed. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she went under the knife to have her breast implants taken out after she "began struggling with minor health issues." "This journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love,” she wrote on Instagram.

