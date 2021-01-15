Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Tisdale is bumpin’ along. The 35-year-old showed off her bare baby bump in a crop-top selfie posted to her Instagram on Friday as she rounds out seven months pregnant! The mommy-to-be and her hubby Christopher French revealed in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child together, and one short month later they announced they were having a baby girl! The actress recently chatted with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in January about her pregnancy journey.

