Ashley Park Reveals She's Joining Selena Gomez In 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3

CLIP02/24/23

There's a new member of the "Only Murders in the Building" family! "Emily In Paris" Ashley Park announced on Friday that she's joining Season 3. She shared the news by dropping a TikTok with Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Access Hollywood takes a look at her announcement and spotlights other news in Hollywood, including Michael B. Jordan becoming a New York Giant for the day and Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's romance!

