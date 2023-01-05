Main Content

Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony (Report)

Has Ashley Olsen tied the knot? Page Six reports that the fashion mogul has said "I do" to her boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner. According to the outlet, the two got married last Wednesday at a private home in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles with a few dozen guests present. A source told the outlet that the festivities "went late with 50 people or so total." Access Hollywood has reached out to Ashley’s team for comment.

