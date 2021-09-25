Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Olsen finally made her red carpet debut with her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner. The pair attended the YES 20th Anniversary celebration on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 35-year-old fashion designer and her artist boyfriend have been together since 2017 but are notorious for keeping their personal lives private, so their weekday outing was a big deal. The event was also the first time Ashley has walked a red carpet in two years.

