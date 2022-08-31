Ashley Judd is opening up about her grief after traumatically discovering her mom, Naomi Judd, had died. In a powerful essay published in The New York Times on Wednesday, the "Double Jeopardy" actress reflected on the devastating moment. "The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights. As my family and I continue to mourn our loss, the rampant and cruel misinformation that has spread about her death, and about our relationships with her, stalks my days," she said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight