Main Content

Ashley Judd Says Discovering & Holding Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' Before Death 'Haunts' Her

CLIP08/31/22

Ashley Judd is opening up about her grief after traumatically discovering her mom, Naomi Judd, had died. In a powerful essay published in The New York Times on Wednesday, the "Double Jeopardy" actress reflected on the devastating moment. "The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights. As my family and I continue to mourn our loss, the rampant and cruel misinformation that has spread about her death, and about our relationships with her, stalks my days," she said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: ashley judd, naomi judd, Death, Essay, grief
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.