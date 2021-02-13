Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Judd is recovering after a "catastrophic" injury "shattered" her leg. The actress and activist broke her tibia in multiple places while on a research trip to the Congo. Ashley reflected on the incident and its harrowing aftermath while in a South African ICU, telling New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Instagram Live that she tripped over a fallen tree while walking in the dark and was in agony for the next 55 hours until she was able to get proper medical care.

Appearing: