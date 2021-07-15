Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are going to be parents! The “Bachelor in Paradise” alums announced their happy news in an Amazon Live stream on Thursday, revealing that Ashley is about 10 weeks along with their first child and due in February. Though the couple is over the moon about their long-awaited baby news, there have been challenges along the way. Ashley has suffered frequent morning sickness and joked that Jared hasn’t been kissing her quite as often as a result, but she also made sure to give him props for being an “incredible” and supportive husband.

Appearing: