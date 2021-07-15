Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Expecting First ChildBachelor Brief

CLIP07/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are going to be parents! The “Bachelor in Paradise” alums announced their happy news in an Amazon Live stream on Thursday, revealing that Ashley is about 10 weeks along with their first child and due in February. Though the couple is over the moon about their long-awaited baby news, there have been challenges along the way. Ashley has suffered frequent morning sickness and joked that Jared hasn’t been kissing her quite as often as a result, but she also made sure to give him props for being an “incredible” and supportive husband.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, ashley iaconetti, jared haibon, ashley i, bachelor ashley I, Bachelor in Paradise, bachelor nation, celebrity pregnancies, ashley i pregnant
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.