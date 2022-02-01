Main Content

Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby, Son Dawson: 'He's So Sweet And Beautiful'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are parents! Jared announced on Instagram that his wife Ashley gave birth to their first child, baby boy Dawson Demitri Haibon, on Monday! "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother," the 33-year-old "Bachelor in Paradise" alum captioned the heartfelt Instagram video. The reality TV couple got married in 2019 and announced they were expecting their first baby in July 2021.

Tags: ashley iaconetti, jared haibon, bachelor nation, Bachelor in Paradise
