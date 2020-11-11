Also available on the nbc app

In this episode of “Bachelor Tea Party,” Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall chats with Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon about the most recent episode of “The Bachelorette.” Tayshia Adams got to know her suitors on Tuesday night’s episode and even said goodbye to one of the guys. The couple also shared their thoughts on Brendan Morais and why they think he could be one of the finalists. They also reacted to Clare Crawley saying she wants babies with Dale Moss.

