Ashley I. & Jared Haibon Reveal The Theme Of Their Upcoming Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's big day will be cinematic! The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple tells Access Live the romantic theme they have planned for their August nuptials, and they explain why they don't want their wedding to be a party. Plus, the couple dishes on their new children's book, "Lucy & Clark: A Story of Puppy Love," which is based on their love story – and packed with hidden references to Bachelor Nation!

