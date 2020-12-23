Also available on the nbc app

In this episode of “Bachelor Tea Party,” Access Hollywood chatted with Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon about the season finale of “The Bachelorette.” The Bachelor Nation couple shared how they felt about Tayshia Adam's happy ending and revealed if they think Tayshia and Zac will make it to the altar. Ashley I. also explained why she thinks Ivan and Ben were really sent home. Plus, the couple shared what they think will go down on Matt James' journey as "The Bachelor."

