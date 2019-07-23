Ashley I. Defends Luke P. On 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': 'We're Bullying The Bully'

Also available on the NBC app

On this episode of "The Bachelorette: The Morning After," Ashley Iaconetti and Daniella Monet talk about the most recent episode of the hit reality show where Luke P. was a big part of the night's conversation. From the moment when he crashed the rose ceremony, to his discussions with Chris Harrison where he defended his actions this season. Plus, they react to the "Bachelor in Paradise" tease where Demi is seen smooching a woman, making history as the first same-sex kiss on the ABC franchise.

