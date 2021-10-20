You better hold on tight, spider monkey because this "Twilight" reunion will have you wishing you were in Forks! Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene gave Twihards an epic surprise, teaming up with creator Matt Cutshall on a short video linked to his "Emo's Not Dead" project. The two actors reprised their iconic roles as Emmett and Alice Cullen -- and trust us, you'll be feeling super nostalgic when you see what happened.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight