Main Content

Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz Recreate Epic 'Twilight' Vampire Baseball Scene

CLIP10/20/21

You better hold on tight, spider monkey because this "Twilight" reunion will have you wishing you were in Forks! Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene gave Twihards an epic surprise, teaming up with creator Matt Cutshall on a short video linked to his "Emo's Not Dead" project. The two actors reprised their iconic roles as Emmett and Alice Cullen -- and trust us, you'll be feeling super nostalgic when you see what happened.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: ashley greene, Kellan Lutz, Twilight, alice cullen, twihard, emmett cullen
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.