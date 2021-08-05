Ashley Greene recently chatted with Access Hollywood about her new film, Aftermath. The actress shared what it was like working with Shawn Ashmore on the film as well as having Twilight castmate Peter Facinelli at the premiere. She also reacts to the beloved franchise finding a fan in Olivia Rodrigo and also reveals if she would ever be down to return as Alice Cullen. Aftermath is streaming on Netflix now.

