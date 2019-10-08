Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Graham is embracing every inch of her pregnancy bod! The model shared a totally nude video on her Instagram. "Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my body everyday," she wrote. "It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community." Tons of celebs loved the positive message. "You look beautiful," Karlie Kloss wrote. "Love so much," Jessica Alba said. The 31-year-old has been living her best life lately. She shared a video of her intense pregnancy workout as well as fierce bikini snaps!

Appearing: