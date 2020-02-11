Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is getting candid about becoming a mother! The 32-year-old model, who welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 18, took to Instagram to get real about her postpartum body. "Raise your hand if you didn't know you’d be changing your own diapers too," Ashley wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself donning disposable underwear. "After all these years in fashion, I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!" Ashley continued. "No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through."

Appearing: