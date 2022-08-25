Ashley Graham is getting real about how she feels eight months postpartum. “I feel like I’m finally coming out of the vortex of, ‘I just had twins.’ Not, I feel like myself, but this idea that they just came out of me,” the mom-of-three exclusively told Access Hollywood. “I still don’t recognize my body when I look at it, but I am starting to have my energy back and it feels like things are really falling into place.” The 34-year-old model also got candid explaining the reason why she proudly shows off her curves and doesn’t airbrush her photos on Instagram. Plus, the jewelry lover and Pandora Paid Spokesperson gushed about Pandora’s newest collection, Diamonds by Pandora, which are lab created and sustainable.

NR S2022 E0 10 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight