Main Content

Ashley Graham Says Having 3 Kids Under 3 Is 'Fun Chaos At Its Best': 'I Feel So Blessed' (Exclusive)

CLIP05/11/22

Ashley Graham is a proud mom of three kids under three! She and husband Justin Ervin have a 2-year-old son Isaac, and she just gave birth to twin boys Roman and Malachi four months ago. "I feel so blessed to have such amazing, healthy boys, and Justin's such an amazing support as well. It feels like fun chaos at its best," she exclusively told Access Hollywood. Ashley also spoke about teaming up with Affirm to do the backyard of her new home with décor from Pottery Barn.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: ashley graham, celebrity, motherhood, parenting, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.