Ashley Graham is a proud mom of three kids under three! She and husband Justin Ervin have a 2-year-old son Isaac, and she just gave birth to twin boys Roman and Malachi four months ago. "I feel so blessed to have such amazing, healthy boys, and Justin's such an amazing support as well. It feels like fun chaos at its best," she exclusively told Access Hollywood. Ashley also spoke about teaming up with Affirm to do the backyard of her new home with décor from Pottery Barn.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight