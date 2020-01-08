Ashley Graham Reveals The Pregnancy Craving That Took Her By Surprise: 'I Never Was That Girl'

Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Graham is starting her days in a new way as a mom-to-be! Behind the scenes of a shoot for her new bridal collection with Pronovias, the supermodel listed her pregnancy cravings to Access Hollywood: "Cucumbers, celery, cantaloupe, Sweetgreen salads, and I have to have a large hot black coffee every morning – and I never was that girl. But girl, she's tired!" Ashley also told the story of how her own less-than-perfect wedding dress search inspired her to spearhead an inclusive line for brides of all shapes and sizes.

