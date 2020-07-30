Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is one hot mama! The model proudly showed off her bikini bod stretch marks and all just six months after giving birth to her son Isaac. “Some things I love: a cute bathing suit and a backyard shoot with the family!” Ashley captioned a series of bikini shots on Instagram. “We’ve had such great time making the most of this summer in Nebraska and these suits have me feeling great for my first summer as a mommy!”

Appearing: