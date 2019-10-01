Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is giving her baby-to-be one epic workout! The pregnant supermodel worked up a sweat with celebrity fitness trainer Kira Stokes, who documented her every repetition on her Instagram Stories. Ashley was serious about her workout but wasn't afraid to have some fun along the way, cracking jokes about her body and all the intense cardio she was doing. Lindsey Vonn, Jessica Alba, La La Anthony and more stars cheered on the mama-to-be's gym session in the comment section.

