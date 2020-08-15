Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is celebrating a decade of marriage with her soulmate! The supermodel and her husband, Justin Ervin, celebrated the tenth anniversary of their wedding day on Aug. 14. To mark the occasion, Ashley and Justin wrote each other swoon-worthy social media tributes. "I love you more today than I did 10 years ago when I married you! HOW is that possible?! Thank you for trusting me with your heart and making me a better woman every day,” Ashley wrote in hers.

Appearing: