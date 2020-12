Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is bumpin' along! At the premiere of Apple TV's new series "The Morning Show," the supermodel opens up to Access Hollywood about her first pregnancy. Ashley confesses to correspondent Lilliana Vazquez that she already has her soon-to-be baby's name "all planned out" and she doesn't care if people don't like it. The star also talks about her new YouTube workout series "Thank Bod."

