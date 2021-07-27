Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Graham is sending a message of body positivity and it features her growing baby bump! In a new TikTok video Ashley hits different poses while the voiceover repeats the affirmation “you look good don’t change.” The model has been a warrior for body positivity and this message is no different. Ashley, who will be a mom of two when she gives birth to her little one, shared the news of baby number two on July 13. She opened up about being confidenct while pregnant on her YouTube channel last week. “Ok so things I am still learning about confidence because I have to say as your body is changing during pregnancy there is just a lot you have to go through,” she said.

