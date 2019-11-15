Ashley Graham Cries While Explaining Her Naked Pregnancy Photo With Stretch Marks

Shaq Breaks Down In Tears Reflecting On Kobe Bryant: 'I Haven't Felt A Pain That Sharp In A While'
CLIP 01/29/20
Ashley Graham got emotional in a new episode of <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD7-_9q4SPs" target="_blank">"Fearless with Ashley Graham"</a> for the Ellen Digital Network when she reveals the story behind a photo of her bare body which showed off her stretch marks. The supermodel talked with a mother who was inspired to share her own revealing photo after welcoming twins and helps the mom find her body confidence.